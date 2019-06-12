TEXAS CITY—Jennifer A. Williams Joiner, 42, suddenly departed this life on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Texas City. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470.
GALVESTON—Craig Nash, 60, departed this life on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Liberty Health Care Center in Liberty, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470.
TEXAS CITY—Kenneth Lavallies, 58, departed this life on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470.
PORTLAND—Dorothy Patrick, 82, departed this life on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Brookdale Nursing Center in Beaverton, Oregon. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.