GALVESTON—
Jake Lara Rodriguez, Jr. age 56 of Galveston passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at John Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are 5:00pm Monday, July 29, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home of Galveston. The family will receive visitors beginning at 3:00pm Monday at the church. A Reception will immediately follow at Holy Family Parish St. Patrick’s Church Hall.
Jake was born April 11, 1963 in Galveston, Texas to Jake Lara Rodriguez, Sr. and Sofia Barrientos Rodriguez. He was a 1981 graduate of Ball High School and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was employed as a Bridge Operator with the Galveston County Navigation District on the Pelican Island Bridge. He loved watching the Dallas Cowboys and you would always see him wearing his favorite team’s shirt and cap. On many occasions, Jake would be caught dancing and impersonating Elvis Presley. He will be greatly missed by the people of El Jardin Restaurant and Jack’s Pub. Most importantly, walking and spending time with his dog, “Precious” his pride and joy.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, Juan and Isabel Rodriguez, Ofelia Martinez, Manuela and John Rodriguez; father Jake Lara Rodriguez, Sr.; his brother, Peter B. Rodriguez; uncle Robert Rodriguez; survivors include his mother, Sofia B. Rodriguez; sister, Patricia Jusaino (Arnold); sister in law, Tasia Rodriguez; nieces and nephews, Kacie Jannasch (Kevin), Arnold P. Rodriguez, Stefanie L. Rodriguez, Marissa Jusaino; great nieces and nephews, Raquel, Samantha, Arnold, Jr. and Kora; aunts, Janie Rodriguez of League City, Angie Rodriguez of Galveston, uncles, Joe Rodriguez (Maria) of Colorado Springs, John Rodriguez (Linda) of Clear Lake, Richard Rodriguez of Hitchcock; numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Arnold Rodriguez, Richard Garza, Stavros Karamitsos, Jr., Javier (Huggy) Rosas, David Flores, Anthony Melendez, Danny Sendejas, Marty Sendejas. Honorary Pallbearers are Joe Rodriguez, John Rodriguez, Dennis Byrd, Arnold Jusaino, Jack Haire
The family would like thank the Galveston EMS Paramedics and Fire Department, the Dr.'s, Nurses and staff of UTMB, for their heroic efforts and kind and compassionate care given to our loved one. We are truly grateful.
