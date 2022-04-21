AUSTIN, TX — In her 63 years, Dede lived a life full of kindness, generosity, and compassion. After nearly four years of battling breast cancer, she passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on April 11, 2022, in her home in Austin, Texas. Dede was born on August 28, 1958, in Texas City, Texas to Dr. John Purcell Reeves and Frances Marie Maher. She graduated from Texas City High School (class of 1976) before attending Baylor University where she received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1980. She worked as a nurse in Dallas, Texas and Rockville, Maryland. However, if you asked her, she always claimed her favorite job in life was being a mother. Dede was an avid animal lover and provided a loving home to many pets including dogs, birds, guinea pigs and horses. She developed a passion for bird watching and became an active member of the Audubon Society. Always a social butterfly, Dede will be greatly missed by all the people she touched during her brief lifetime. She is preceded in death by her father, mother, and brother (William Wyatt Reeves). She is survived by her sister (Stephanie Lynn Johnson), former husband (John Mike Kerr), three daughters (Kelly Lynn, Amanda Michelle, and Darby Frances), grandson (Holden James Ammerman), dog (Harlan), as well as countless other family members and friends who will miss her company and long chats!
A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Saturday May 21, 2022, starting at 11:00 AM. Location: 4513 Avenue F, Austin, Texas, 78751.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, her family asks you please consider donating to the American Cancer Association in her honor (http://main.acsevents.org/goto/Dede_Kerr) in the hopes to give others with cancer a fighting chance.
