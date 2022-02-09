GALVESTON — Nathan Alan Vickers, born February 2, 1993, left his earthly home February 2, 2022 to join his son Aiden McRae Vickers, the love of his life Kanyon Coppenbarger, his maternal grandparents Celia and Filiberto Gonzales, paternal grandfather Glenn Vickers, and paternal step-grandfather, Dick Moran. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Nathan Alan Jr. and Kali Elizabeth Vickers; parents, Nidia and Darrin Vickers; paternal grandmother, Carolyn Moran; brothers, Dustin Vickers and Abel Salas Jr; sister, Sandra Chazel (husband, Brett); nephews, Zyane Chazel, Justice Gumler, and Charlie Vickers; niece, Hailey Vickers; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Nathan was a loving son, avid soccer enthusiast, fisherman, and music lover. He was kindhearted and never met a stranger. He was loved by many and will be missed.
Nathan’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Friday, February 11, 2022 at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston, TX. A funeral service will begin at 6:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a trust account in the names of Nathan Alan and Kali Elizabeth Vickers. Support Kali and Nathan @ https://gofund.me/1f40f5f0
Nathan’s family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the Galveston EMS, the caring staff in the ER and ICU at UTMB, and Amanda at Southwest Transplant Alliance.
