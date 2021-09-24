SANTA FE, TX — Brenda Gay (Nicholson) Hand, 62 passed from this life on Tuesday September 7th, 2021 at the Cornerstone Specialty Hospital in Webster TX.
Brenda was born December 17,1958 in Peoria, Illinois, daughter of Blanche (Rutledge)Patrick and Joseph Nicholson. Brenda grew up in Peoria and attended Peoria public schools until graduating from Woodruff High school. Brenda married Brian Gordon Hand on July 16, 1983 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Peoria, IL. She also worked in Peoria. She was employed in the payroll dept. for Hef-T Products Corp. where she met Brian. Next, she was an office administrator at Kingman Grade School for about five years. She worked for a time in the City Treasurers office, and for the Peoria Convention and Visitors Bureau where she facilitated many festivals including the annual “Santa Parade.” All the while starting a family of her own. The family moved to Texas in 1991 and she created her own cleaning service where she cleaned offices, homes and at times even yachts in the Galveston County area. Brenda closed her cleaning business and retired in 2013.
Brenda is survived by her husband Brian of Santa Fe, Texas; children Brock (Kim) Hand of Dallas; Brandelyn Hand of Tulsa, OK; Bryce Hand of Tulsa, OK.; her Step-mother S. Sue (Gary) Wethherald of Florida; siblings Janet L. (Bret) Vonderheide, of MO.; Jerry D. (Diane) Nicholson of IL.; Jodi L. (Tom) Richardson of TN.; granddaughters, Claire Hand and Lillian Hand of Dallas, Texas; Also mourning her loss are many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Proceeding her in death were her parents; Blanche Patrick, Joseph Nicholson, and step-father James Patrick; and sisters, Susan Kay Howard and Lisa June Patrick.
Brenda was a loving and caring individual who touched the lives of all who knew her and will be greatly missed. The details of a planned Celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
