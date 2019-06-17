Lincy Mae Nellums
TEXAS CITY—Lincy Mae Nellums, 73, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300
Robert Rodolpho Rodriguez
DICKINSON—Robert Rodolpho Rodriguez, 75, of Dickinson, passed away June 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas.
