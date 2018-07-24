Sadye Farb Fox passed away on July 23, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard J Fox.

She is survived by daughters Ellen Sue Zerlin and Jani Lestin, son-in-law Eric Lestin, grandchildren Kerri Zerlin, Abby and Lauren Lestin.

Services will be held at J. Levy and Termini Funeral Home in Galveston on Thursday, July 26 at 11:00 a.m., with Rabbi James Kessler officiating.

