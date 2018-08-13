Victor Lee Phillips was born in Greenville, South Carolina on October 23, 1951. He passed away in Houston, Texas on July 30, 2018.
Vic was a member of the League City Masonic Lodge #1053, a member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry and also a member of the El Mina Shriners Temple in Galveston, Texas.
He is survived by his son, Hubert Earl Phillips, many local friends and family members who reside in South Carolina.
A Memorial Service will be held at the League City Masonic Lodge No. 1053 on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at 7 P.M. The lodge is located at 510 FM 518 on the north side of the road just east of the railroad tracks and a small city park.
In accordance with his wishes, Vics ashes will be scattered in Galveston Bay at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.