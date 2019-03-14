Bryant
Interment for Sandra Loftis-Bryant will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at Mainland Cemetery, 6602 W. O'Brien St. in Hitchcock under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
Evans
Celebration of life services for Helen Weaver-Evans will be held today at 7 p.m. at Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5401 FM 1765 (facing hwy 3), in Texas City.
Mora
Funeral Mass for Nina Mora will be held today at 10 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Fischer
Celebration of Life services for Desiree Fischer will be held today at 8:30 p.m. at Louis' Bait Camp, 3510 Hwy 6, in Hitchcock, under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Stanton
Funeral services for Brenda Stanton will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
