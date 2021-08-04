GALVESTON, TX — John Edward Eckel, Jr. Early Friday morning on July 30, 2021, John Eckel, devoted husband, father, grandfather, mentor, community leader, man of faith, sharp wit, counselor, friend, and above all lawyer, died suddenly shortly after his 85th birthday. Born July 27, 1936 to Dorothy and John Eckel in Houston, TX, they moved to Tulsa, OK where he graduated from Tulsa Central High, followed by Princeton University, the University of Texas Law School, and service in the Air Force Reserves. After law school he took his beloved bride Susan Shirley Eckel to the then brand new State of Alaska for two years with the legislative council. He returned to Texas to raise a family, begin an extraordinary legal career that exceeded 50 years, and dedicated himself to the wellbeing of Galveston. John joined Mills Shirley (oldest continuing law firm in Texas with roots in the Republic of Texas) in 1962, and became a partner in 1965. He served a term as a director of the State Bar of Texas. Thomson Reuters named him a Texas Super Lawyer from 2003 through 2012. In addition to an accomplished legal career, John consistently served the Galveston community be it the Sealy Smith Foundation for 30 years (dedicated to improving UTMB), Moody Methodist Church, or the Port of Galveston Wharves Board. In addition to service, his life was one of adventure with many trips to the interior of Mexico, taking in as much as he could. He learned Spanish because he simply decided to. After many happy years, John and his family tragically lost beloved daughter Elizabeth followed by longstanding care of his beloved wife, Susan, which he did so unfailingly with grace, dedication and love. John was blessed with a new life chapter marrying Eden Van Zandt Box, with whom he enjoyed 5 happy years of marriage before leaving us too soon. He was a student of people and their multitude of interests, and a quick wit with all. He could devour Conrad and Faulker, but with room to appreciate the wits of Belushi and Steve Martin. He didn’t like to talk about himself, but if he thought something was funny or interesting and would help YOU understand something better, he’d tell you. Inherently kind and generous, his was a life well-lived and dedicated to others.
He is survived by his wife Eden, his sons Preston Eckel (Melissa Miller Eckel), Hodgson Eckel (Laura Tibbitts), grandchildren Jackson, Harrison, Georgia & Josie, sister Mary Nefsky (Bob Nefsky), Rick Endacott (Lisa Hofmann), Clara Endacott, Kent Endacott (Dorothy), Sarah Endacott, Mark Endacott, Michael Endacott, Laura Endacott, Karen Endacott, Sarah Shirley (Cary White), Bonham White, Lawton White (Claire Mann), Carolyn Shirley Wimberly, Sarah Wimberly Ray (Robert Ray), Preston Ray, Harrison Ray, Anne Wimberly Jakiemiec (John Jakiemiec), Bryan Jakiemiec, Natalie Jakiemiec, Kyle Jakiemic, Edith Wimberly Parmer (Walt Parmer) Grace Parmer, Carolyn Parmer, as well as the town that loved and embraced him. Additional love to John from Eden’s family are son William Johnson (Maria Vittoria), Thomas Johnson, Oliver Johnson, daughter Kate Youman (Richard), Hannah Youman, Haley Youman, and Ken Box. He will be missed.
In lieu of flowers we ask for gifts in John’s honor to either St. Vincent’s House of Galveston or the Hispanic Ministry of Moody Methodist Church Galveston. Services at Moody Methodist Saturday at 1 pm.
