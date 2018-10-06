Lois N. Gamblin, 86, of La Marque, passed away Friday, October 5, 2018, in La Marque. Lois was born April 2, 1932, in Athens, Texas, to Leonard and Thelma Fade.
She was the owner of Gamblin Coiffures Hair Solon in La Marque, a member of the Ladies VFW, the Queen Pins Bowling League and a member of St. Johns United Methodist Church, Texas City.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents; her husband: William D. Gamblin; one son: William D. Gamblin, Jr.
Lois is survived by two sons: Bruce Gamblin, of La Marque and John Gamblin and wife Sharon, of La Marque; one brother: Roy Wayne Fade, of Houston; one granddaughter: Heather Lynn Gamblin; nieces: Theresa and Cathy; nephews: Nolan and Keith; and her loving dog, Ace.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday, October 8, 2018, at James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque, with Rev. Stephanie Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock.
We thank Dr. Lena Bruce and her staff, and also the Faith Community Hospice Staff for the wonderful care of our mother and grandmother. Memorial may be made to Faith Community Hospice. 4721 Garth Road, Suite H., Baytown, TX 77521-2153.
