Mary Ruby Donley, at the age of 86, died peacefully on November 6, 2018 in Redlands, California.
Born in Galveston, Texas to William and Arneta Sweeney, Mary graduated high school at the age of 16 and attended Prairie View A&M in Texas. Mary met her late and beloved husband Clifford (“Buddy”) Donley, Sr. at Prairie View, where she earned a degree in Education. After graduation, Mary and Cliff moved from Texas to Kake, Alaska where they taught Tlingit schoolchildren.
In the 1950’s, Mary and her family moved from Kake to Seattle where she raised her children and taught elementary school for more than 30 years. She earned her Master’s Degree in Education from Seattle University in 1969. She enjoyed traveling as an active member of the Toastmistress Organization and was an avid ballroom dancer with Fred Astaire Dance Studio.
Mary is survived by her son, Clifford Donley, Jr., her daughters Irene Donley-Kimble, Marilyn Muhammad and Florence Grimes (deceased), and loving grand and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 27, at First AME Church, 1522 14th Ave., Seattle. Condolences may be directed to 703 Brookside Ave., Redlands, CA 92373.
