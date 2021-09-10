LA MARQUE — Thomas John Henderson, Sr., 77, longtime resident of LaMarque, passed away September 8, 2021, in Houston. Thomas was born October 25, 1943 to Frances Eaves and John Henderson in Galveston. Thomas proudly served his country in the U. S. Navy and worked as a Chemical Operator for Amoco in Texas City and Valero in Corpus Christi. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening, traveling, and cooking out with his family. Thomas was an avid baseball fan, loving his Astros games.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Michael and Noel. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter Holly Kristine LeMasurier, husband John and grandson Henry; son Thomas Henderson, Jr., wife Tracy and grandchildren Bradley and Haley; brothers Jerry Henderson and wife Carliss and family, John Henderson and wife Maru and family, and Wayne Henderson and wife Leslie and family; niece Michelle and family; great-granddaughters Hayden and Karsyn, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family and friends are invited to visit from 4:00 — 6:00 pm, Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, TX.
