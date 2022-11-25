Myrtle Maxine Samuelson Collins

SANTA FE — Mrs. Myrtle Maxine Samuelson Collins passed from this life Tuesday afternoon, November 22, 2022, in Santa Fe.

Myrtle was born on December 31, 1934, in Big Springs. She worked for General Telephone as an operator for 20 years before retiring. Myrtle stayed busy as an active member of the Heissfoot Square Dance Club and Red Hat Society. She loved traveling and joined the Good Sam RV Club - Slow Pokes Area 2 where she served as president, chaplain, historian, craft coordinator and Texas state assistant director. Myrtle was also a long-time member of Arcadia First Baptist Church. She'll be greatly missed by her family and friends.

