SANTA FE — Mrs. Myrtle Maxine Samuelson Collins passed from this life Tuesday afternoon, November 22, 2022, in Santa Fe.
Myrtle was born on December 31, 1934, in Big Springs. She worked for General Telephone as an operator for 20 years before retiring. Myrtle stayed busy as an active member of the Heissfoot Square Dance Club and Red Hat Society. She loved traveling and joined the Good Sam RV Club - Slow Pokes Area 2 where she served as president, chaplain, historian, craft coordinator and Texas state assistant director. Myrtle was also a long-time member of Arcadia First Baptist Church. She'll be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ottis and Altie (Skelton) Sutton; husband and father of her children, Kenneth Samuelson; second husband, Jim Collins; daughter, Cathy Samuelson; 6 brothers; 4 sisters.
Survivors include her son, Steve Samuelson and wife, Lynn; daughter, Kendra Dunning and husband, Tom; step-daughter, Deborah Collins; 8 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters-in-law, Louise, Nancy, Margie, Sue and Doris (Harold); special niece, Charlotte Foster; numerous nieces and nephews; grand pup, Baby.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Don Jones and the Silverado Hospice care team, and to Patricia Ferguson with the No Place Like Home Agency for her exceptional care on Myrtle's last day.
Visitation with the family will be from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m., with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Donald McBroom, Cory Collins, Jacob Samuelson, Kyle Samuelson, Michael Samuelson, and Ryan Samuelson.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Myrtle's name to Arcadia First Baptist Church Building Fund, Post Office Box 128, Santa Fe, Texas 77517, or any charity of your choice. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
