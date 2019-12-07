Joe F. Palermo, 100, a native and resident of Dickinson, Texas, passed away on December 3, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born March 1, 1919 as one of seven children to Frank and Rose (Augustine) Palermo.
Joe married his childhood sweetheart, Rosie Menotti of Dickinson, Texas in 1941. On January 1, 1942, he was inducted into the U.S. Army, World War II and stationed in Belgium, Europe. He was wounded in Belgium and honorably discharged on January 1, 1945. Upon his return to Dickinson, he and his wife Rosie owned and operated several businesses: Grey Mule Grocery, Palermo Grocery, Palermo Auto Parts, and Bargain Center Furniture. He was well-known in Dickinson. He had a sharp memory of the city's history and other matters up to the last two weeks of his life. He was a member of VFW Post #6378 and also Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church in Dickinson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Rosie Menotti Palermo and second wife, Era Jackson. Also preceded by three brothers: Infant Joseph, Sam Palermo and Don Palermo. Three sisters: Pearl Giamalva, Rosalie Residori and Josephine Arnona.
Joe had no children. He is survived by two sisters-in-law: Rosalie Giamalva Palermo of Dickinson and Catherine Daro Palermo of League City. He is also survived by nine nephews: Bobby (Liz) Palermo, Michael (Becky) Palermo, Franklin (Lois) Palermo, Steven (Lisa) Palermo, J.L. (Marla) Giamalva, Gary (Debbie) Giamalva, Art (Brenda) Residori, Larry (Peggy) Residori, and Paul (Sheila) Arnona. Six nieces: Vickie Palermo Heckendorn, Diane Palermo Mock, Linda Residori (Freddy) Purswell, Ethel Residori Carter, Esther Arnona Louviere, and Angela Arnona Putnam. Numerous great-nephews and great-nieces.
Pallbearers are: Bobby Sam Palermo, Franklin Palermo, J.L. Giamalva, Gary Giamalva, Art Residori, and Paul Arnona. Honorary Pallbearers are: Steven Palermo, Michael Palermo, Larry Residori, and Freddy Purswell.
Visitation is Monday, December 9, 2019, at Crowder Funeral Horne, Dickinson, Texas, at 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Shrine of True Cross, Dickinson, TX. Entombment to follow at Mt. Olivet Mausoleum, Dickinson, TX.
