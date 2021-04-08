Ronnie Rollins Sr.

GALVESTON — Ronnie Devon Rollins Sr was born April 5, 1959 in Galveston, Texas to the late Howard D. Rollins Jr and Dorris Ann Burnett. He had a passion for music, driving commercial trucks, and making people laugh. His favorite hobby was flying his model airplanes. Ronnie closed his eyes March 30, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Beverly Lanier.
He leaves to cherish his memories his children; daughter, Shenetra Booty-Jones (Ollie) and his son, Ronnie Rollins Jr; grandchildren, Do'Majani, Jyier, and Zahnai'; brothers, Howard Rollins III, Marvin Rollins, and Tracy Rollins; sisters, Regina Rollins, Alice Cravens (Marcus), Kimberli Helaier-Smith (Odell), Yolanda Dorsey (Curtis) and LaShonda VanHook (Clinton); and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.
A Memorial service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Texas City Radio Control Club at Holland Park, N Humble Camp Rd, Dickinson, Texas 77539. The family ask whoever attends to dress comfortably as this will not be a formal event.
