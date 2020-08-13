Jon T. "Jack" Oberholtzer, 74 of Ravenna passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. He was born September 9, 1945 in Ravenna, Ohio to Gail and Ruby (White) Oberholtzer.
Jon was a self-employed plumber with Harvey Plumbing.
Survivors include his children John "Jack" (Tammy) Oberholtzer, Gary (Alice) Oberholtzer, Craig (Susan) Oberholtzer and David (Marsha) Oberholtzer, 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and siblings Mark (Barb) Oberholtzer, Jeanette Lilly and Sandy (Bob) Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Cindy and siblings William, James, Gordon and Paul Oberholtzer and Wanda. There will be no calling hours or services, cremation has taken place.
Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park In Ravenna. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home Ravenna Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital. Condolences and memories of Jon may be shared at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
