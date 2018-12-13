Thomas Wesley Simpson passed away from this life on December 6, 2018 surrounded by his family and friends at UTMB Hospital in Galveston, Texas.
He was one of 16 children born to (The Late) Joseph & Joyce Simpson, he is preceded in death by both parents, three brothers, Joseph Jr., Elton and Paul Simpson.
Thomas has lived his life full of heartfelt compassion, care, love and much support to anyone he ran into anywhere. He was just that type of guy. He worked most of his life as a cook at many restaurants. He did almost anything one would ask of him, he called it his hustle.
Thomas also leaves to cherish his memory nine sisters: Mary Franklin (Lawrence), Patricia Hogues (Maurice), Linda Guidry (David), Rita Allen (The Late Raymond), Janice Simpson, Janet Noel, Beverly Matthews (David), Pamela Radin (The Late Gregory) and Angela Norman (Nathan); three brothers: Alfred Simpson (Sandra), Adrian Simpson and Reginald Simpson (Kimberly).
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 15, 2018 with the funeral service to immediately follow at Wynn Funeral Home located at 602-32nd St. Galveston, TX 77550.
