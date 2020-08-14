Cade
Celebration of life service for Dorothy Cade will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 starting at 10:00am at Mt Moriah Baptist Church under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Howard Jr.
Funeral service for James Howard Jr., will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 starting at 4:00pm at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, TX.
McLaren
Celebration of life service for William McLaren will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 starting at 10:00am at Trinity Baptist Church in Texas City, TX.
Miller Jr.
Funeral service for Andrew Miller Jr., will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 starting at 9:00am at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Stellhorn
Memorial service for Paul Stellhorm will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 starting at 11:00am in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
Stephens
Memorial service for Merle stephens will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 starting at 10:00am at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, TX.
