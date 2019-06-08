Tommy Marshall Simmons, age 71, died June 3, 2019 at his home in Galveston, Texas. He was born in Jefferson, Texas on October 14, 1947 to Kenneth and Geraldine Simmons.
Tommy was an odd and interesting man, with an emphasis on style and spirituality. He enjoyed politics, psychology, old movies and music. Tommy loved Ponzi Pinot Noir, gourmet coffee and cuisine. He worked as a chill plant operator for 30 years, later in life drove a cab where he delighted in the diversity of the people he met. He had amazing caterpillar like eyebrows that made his face particularly exotic, coupled with a great sense of humor, and a contagious laugh.
Tommy is survived by his sisters Pam and Ann Simmons and Aunt Becky and Tim Saville. His sisters cared for him through a valiant fight with COPD. A special thanks to his care provider, Dr. Vic Sierpina, who commented on his positive and courageous attitude.
He will be cremated under the direction of J. Levy and Termini Funeral Home. His life will be celebrated with a Pinot Noir “ Ponzi” party in late summer at Chez Simmons on Offats Bayou, Galveston, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please toast to Tommy with a glass of Ponzi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.