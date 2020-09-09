Timothy “Tim” Michael Novak was born February 5, 1959 in Texas City, Texas and passed away September 4, 2020 in Clear Lake, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father Norbert John Novak, Sr., and brother, Terrance “Terry” Wilson Novak. Tim is survived by his daughter Anna Novak of Austin, Texas; mother Grace Novak of Dickinson, Texas; brother John Novak of San Antonio, Texas, and sister Cecelia “Cissy” Schmitt and husband Henry of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Tim is remembered as a talented woodworker, cyclist, tennis player, fisherman, and a devoted father and son. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
