Johnny Ray Tookes

TEXAS CITY — On September 25, 1943, in Shreveport, Louisiana a baby boy was born to Henry Tookes and Ida Mae McCoy. She names him Johnny Ray.
Johnny Ray lived in Ringgold, Louisiana during his early childhood and later moved to Galveston, Texas with his mother where he accepted Christ at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and attended school and graduated from Central High School in 1962. He joined the United States Army in 1963 and later met and married his late wife Jarvics Ann Jones in 1964. They raised four daughters, and one son and one nephew.
He served 21 years in the United States Army before his retirement of service. He later worked for the City of La Marque for 8 years.
He was a father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He loved his family until his health failed, and he was called home to glory to be with the lord.
He was preceded in death by his mother Ida Mae Tookes, grandparents Jack and Louella Edwards, brother Tommy Edward Tookes, Sister Linda Kay Tookes, wife Jarvics Ann Tookes and grandson Willie Jones.
He is survived by his daughters Dorothy(Philip) Biagas, Cheryl(Aaron) Gobert all of La Marque, Texas daughter Andrea(Rick) Shepherd of Hampton Georgia, daughter Gloria(Miguel) Rodriquez of Dickinson, Texas, Son, Theron Ray Tookes of Rosharon, Texas nephew, Roshon Dewayne Tookes of Texas City, Texas, grandchildren, Philicia, Bryan (Brittney), Brandon Biagas, Dijon (Jessica) Gobert, Tanesha Jones, Duante Jones, Courtney, Alex Shepherd, Kimberly, Miguel AKA Danny Rodriquez, Great Grandchildren Reyna Biagas Ritell and Tiana Garley.
There will be a public visitation held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 9am with a chapel service to begin at 11am. Services to be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing hwy 3) Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial to follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
