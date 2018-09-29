Ola Mae St.Germain, 98, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, August 26, 2018, at her residence.
She was born August 19, 1920, in Harrisburg, TX. Ola Mae was a 65-year resident of Galveston and a prominent business woman. She was a longtime member of the Galveston Country Club.
Ola Mae was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, one brother, and her husband, Ray St.Germain. She is survived by 2 nieces and 1 nephew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.