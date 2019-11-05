George H. Darras IV, 47, of Texas City, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019.

Funeral services will be held 6:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019 with a visitation from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. He will be cremated at a later date.

He is survivored by his wife, Linda Quayle; son, Sean Steves; step-children, Kelly Frame and David Donato; grandmother, Joyce Ciranni; aunt, Brenda Langford and step-grandmother, Debbie Langford.

A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at MD Anderson for the wonderful care given.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription