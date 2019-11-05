George H. Darras IV, 47, of Texas City, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 6:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019 with a visitation from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. He will be cremated at a later date.
He is survivored by his wife, Linda Quayle; son, Sean Steves; step-children, Kelly Frame and David Donato; grandmother, Joyce Ciranni; aunt, Brenda Langford and step-grandmother, Debbie Langford.
A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at MD Anderson for the wonderful care given.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
