Lillian Patricia Grimes peacefully passed away on March 1, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Michael Grimes, Sr.
She was born in Galveston, Texas, September 27, 1926. Both her parents, Harold Murry Duggan and Janet Winifred Roberts Duggan, preceded her in death.
A Navy wife who lovingly supported her husband in his career as they moved around the country, she made each move an adventure for their five children. Always eager to explore each new city, she also was active in their Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts troops. She was president of many clubs in these many moves: Episcopal Women of the Church, DAR, Colonial Dames and Hospital Auxiliary, as well as being an avid bridge player.
She is survived by her children: Fred Michael Grimes, Jr. (Shirley), Barbara Grimes Collins (Chuck), Cynthia Grimes Ramm (Stephen), Janet Grimes and Richard Duggan Grimes (Lori). Grandchildren: Christopher Collins (Melissa), Virginia Grimes Franco (Chris), Robert Grimes (Hannah), David Ramm, Sarah Ramm Demattia (J.D.), Allison Ramm Brunton (Dillon), Caroline Grimes Sturm (David), Katherine Patricia Collins, Mitchell Grimes. Great Grandchildren: Penelope Sturm, Theodore Sturm, Gavin Franco, Bradley Collins, Madison Collins and Hunter Collins.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Hugh Roberts Duggan, and granddaughter, Melissa Leigh Collins.
We would especially like to thank the staff at Vista Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Harris Hospice for all their loving care. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer’s Association.
There will be a private burial service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.