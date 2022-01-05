GALVESTON — Carroll George Sunseri of Galveston passed away December 30, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. He was born October 2, 1938, at St. Mary's Infirmary, to Frank Joseph Sunseri, Sr., and Althea Thompson Sunseri.
Carroll attended St. Patrick's Grammar School. He graduated from Kirwin High School, Class of 1957, The University of Texas ('61) and The Southwestern Graduate School of Banking. After graduating from UT, Carroll served in The United States Army (1961-1962), and served in the Army Reserves until his Honorable Discharge on August 31, 1967 at the rank of Staff Sergeant (E-6). Carroll began his 39 1/2 year career in Trust Banking at Moody National Bank in September of 1962. He also worked at First Hutchings Sealy National Bank, First City National Bank, and returned to Moody National Bank in November 1989. He also was associated with Citizens Bank & Trust in Baytown, Texas.
With the exception of his college days and military service, Carroll lived his entire life in Galveston. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Peter Andrew Sunseri (4/25/1986), and his brother, Frank Joseph Sunseri, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Andrea Marie Pieri Sunseri, daughter, Carolyn Louise Sunseri of Galveston, daughter Stephanie Marie Sunseri Doyle and husband Patrick F. Doyle of Texas City, and the loves of his life, his grandchildren, Allie Doyle Ryan and husband James Patrick Ryan, Shannon Doyle Osborn and husband Brent Robert Osborn, Thomas Martin Doyle, and Andrew Patrick Doyle, his great-grandchild Millie Marie Ryan, who referred to as his "Sweet Pea", nieces Ginevra "Linda" Sunseri and Nancy Sunseri, and nephew Frank J. Sunseri III.
Carroll was very active in the Galveston community and was active in and with many civic and charitable entities including St. Mary's Hospital, Knights of Columbus Council 9978, Galveston Propeller Club, 50 Club of Galveston County, Galveston Estate Planning Council, St. Patrick's Men's Club, Galveston YMCA, Kiwanis, O'Connell High School Board of Trustees, Baytown Chamber of Commerce, Lee College Small Business Development Center, Galveston Historical Foundation, St. Peter the Apostle Eucharistic Minister. His most rewarding experience was his service as a member of the Board of Regents of the Galveston Community College District. He was elected to the Board in May, 1990, and served as Secretary, Vice Chairman, Chairman, chaired the Policies Committee and was a member of numerous other committees.
An avid UT supporter, he and his wife Andrea are Life Members of the Texas Alumni Association, and Charter Members of the Longhorn Foundation.
The family will receive visitors at St. Patrick's Catholic Church from 5 to 7 pm on Friday, January 7, 2022, with a rosary beginning at 6:30 pm, with Deacon Sam Dell'Olio officiating. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11 am, with Father Jude Ezuma officiating, assisted by Deacon Sam Dell'Olio.
Honorary Pallbearers will be son-in-law Patrick F. Doyle, grandsons Thomas Martin Doyle, Andrew Patrick Doyle, James Patrick Ryan, Brent Robert Osborn, and Charles T. Doyle, Peter M. Moore, Neil N. Nathan, Peter E. Scofelia, William H. "Lil Howie" Stubbs, John L. Sullivan and Henry A. Trochesset.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to the Peter Andrew Sunseri Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Frost Bank, P.O. Box 8210, Galveston, Texas 77553, Galveston College Foundation, 4015 Avenue Q, Galveston, Texas 77550 or Holy Family Parish Capital Campaign, 1010 35th Street, Galveston, Texas 77550.
Special thanks to the Dr. Christopher Logthetis and Ashley Guardado, NP at MD Anderson and the A-Med Hospice Care Team, especially Stacey Hoffman, Walt Crowder and Marvina Wolff. They were incredibly passionate in their care for Carroll. We are eternally grateful to them.
If attending any of the services, a touch of Burnt orange is encouraged. "Hook 'em"
