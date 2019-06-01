GALVESTON—Paolo “Yoyo” Michele Dello Ioio, 59, of Texas City, Texas passed away on May 26, 2019. Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow with a Masonic Service at Evergreen Cemetery in Galveston. Visitation will be Monday, June 3, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary prayer at 7:00 a.m.
Yoyo was born December 30, 1959 in Genoa Italy to Mickey and Elisa (Angelico) Dello-Ioio. His family made the United States their home when he was teenager and one of his proudest moments was in the early 1990’s when he became a United States Citizen. Yoyo attended Ball High School and Galveston College. While attending Ball High, he met his soul mate Terrylee and they were blessed with 38 years of marriage. Yoyo worked for the light company for over 25 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, visiting the local VFW Hall and was known to be the ultimate Facebook junkie. He unselfishly gave of himself and was proud to be a Mason.
Yoyo is preceded in death by his parents Mickey and Elisa Dello-Ioio; Mother-In-Law Gayle Jahn; Aunt Sara Williams and his Uncle Jimmy Williams. He is survived by his loving wife Terrylee; sister Sara Dello-ioio; Brother, Robert Dello-Ioio; Brother-In-Law Harry Jahn Jr.;Sister-In-Law, Jill Jahn; Father-In-Law, Harry Jahn Sr and his Step-Mother-In-Law, Katy Jahn; several nieces and nephews and extended family members; and many loving friends including his special friend, Eddie Carmichael.
