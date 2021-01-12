LEAGUE CITY — Carlos Esparza, 58, of League City, TX passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020.
Survivors include his partner, Juanita Almaguer; beloved sons Anthony Esparza (Jasmin), Roman Esparza (Angela), and Julio (Veronica). He is also survived by his brother Freddie Esparza; his sisters Teresa Martinez (Juan), Delores Fernandez (Fred), and Diana Gamble (Dorian). His precious grandchildren Justice, Anthony Jr, Chris, Jonathan, Alexxandro, Alahni, Allison, Angel, Daryn, Jordan, Gionni, Emily, & Phillip. He is also survived by many nephews & nieces.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents Espiridion & Alice Esparza, his granddaughter Liberty Esparza, and his brothers Espiridion Esparza II, Samuel Esparza, and Efrain Esparza.
Carlos will be dearly missed. We look forward to the promise at Rev. 21:4.
