LA MARQUE — Mrs. Flossie Lee Holmes, 95, of La Marque passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
There will be a visitation held at Mainland Funeral Home on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 5:00pm-8:00pm.
Funeral service is by R.S.V.P (100 ONLY Due to COVID-19) on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 9:30am at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6 Hitchcock, Texas 77563. The service will be live streamed on Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church website.
Mrs. Flossie’s final resting place will be Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
