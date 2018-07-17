Patricia Ann Beem, of Friendswood, TX passed away on July 15, 2018. She was born to Warren and Adelaide Dunmyer in Johnston, PA. Patricia worked as an Administrator for a nursing home for many years and was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband.
Patricia is survived by her daughter Linda Sue Beem-Burns; sons Rodney E. Beem and William Douglas Beem; sister Marjorie Long; grandchildren Patricia “Tricia” Peralez, Ashley Nicole Burns, Alex Beem, Shelby Beem, and Melissa Beem; and great-grandchildren Nikolai Yopp Beem, Isabella Ann Louise Peralez, and Nathan William Peralez.
A Celebration of Patricia’s Life will be held at a later date.
