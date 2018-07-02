Larry Oliver Nolen, 78, resident of Dickinson, Texas, passed from this life on Saturday, June 30, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. Larry was born August 19, 1939 to parents Theodore & Lillian Nolen in Galveston, Texas.
Larry is survived by his loving and devoted wife Grace Nolen; three daughters, Tammie Wright (Ted), Lori Blackman (Rodney), & Kimberly Glover (David); two sisters, Linda Pierson (Carl Victor) & Doris Richardson (Eldon); one brother, Danny Nolen; three grandchildren, Jonquil Erickson (Brent), Nolen Wright, & Lila Blackman; and one great-grandchild, Violet Erickson.
Larry graduated from Dickinson High School in 1957 and the University of Texas in 1961. He was employed with Tenneco, Inc. for 28 years and after retiring, worked for the State of Texas Department of Corrections until 2006.
Larry will be remembered for his kindness, his dry wit, his calm strength and his love for his family.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 4, 2018 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson, Texas. Funeral service will be July 5, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Dickinson with interment at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, hug someone or consider a donation to the church or charity of your choice.
