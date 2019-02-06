Dorothy "Peaches" Hendrix {Calhoun} passed away peacefully at her home in Texas City, Texas.
She entered heaven’s gates on January 28th, 2019, at the age of 87, after a long plight with respiratory and cardiovascular disease.
Peaches is survived by her loving daughter; Gwen Hunt of Texas City, Texas. Sisters; Hazel Hays, Mary Etta Toliver, brothers; Thomas Calhoun, Richard Calhoun, 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, many close friends and extended family.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 25 years; Leroy Hendrix. Parents; George and Lila Calhoun. Daughter; Veronica Tims.
Dorothy Hendrix was born October 23, 1931 in Monroe Louisiana, she was one of 11 children. After moving to Texas, she graduated from Delmar college of Corpus Christi with a degree in the medical field. Peaches began her career working for Galveston County Memorial Hospital, where she faithfully served her community as a full time nurse; and with many dreams accomplished, she retired after more than 3 decades of service.
She actively supported breast cancer awareness, equality and education. She greatly enjoyed sports and casino trips. Her love of life and faith in God was obvious in her love for people. Peaches’ bubbly personality and contagious laughter will continue to resonate in the hearts of many.
The family extends a warm show of gratitude to all the caregivers, doctors, friends, and relatives who lovingly offered compassion and assistance during her final days and thereafter. Offering a special heartfelt thank you to Betty Jones and Letta Lewis.
A celebration of Peaches’ life is scheduled for Saturday February 9th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Barbours Chapel in Texas City, TX.
All are welcome to attend. Donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: (800) 805-5856. Condolences may be sent to: 7318 Meadowlark Lane, Texas City, TX 77591
