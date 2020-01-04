James (Jim) Severin Jordan, 69, passed away at home on the night of Thursday, December 19, 2019 after a fall. He was born on October 13, 1950 in Dumas, Texas. As a young boy he lived in Pasadena, Texas, before moving to Beatrice, Nebraska. Jim graduated from The University of Texas in 1975 with a degree in English. In 1981 he married Carol Jordan and his son Joe Jordan was born in 1984.
In the 80’s and 90’s he owned and ran an electronics repair shop but he found his passion for teaching and became a special education teacher in the 00’s. Being a teacher suited Jim well as he was an extremely compassionate man who spent much of his time caring for loved ones, friends, neighbors, and students. He was proud of his Norwegian heritage and was an active member of The Scandinavian Folk Dancers of Houston, with whom he travelled all over Scandinavia and to many small Texas towns to demonstrate folk dancing. He was very community focused, being active in professional, union, and charitable organizations throughout his life.
Jim was preceded in death by his father and mother, Earl and Twila Jordan, as well as his former wife Carol Jordan, who passed away in May. He is survived by his sister Patti and her husband Lyle Woita as well as his son Joe Jordan and daughter-in-law Megan Drolet.
A memorial service for Jim will be held at Norwegian Seaman’s Church in Pasadena on Tuesday, January 7 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to Doctors Without Borders.
