Franklin

Celebration of life services for Loretta Franklin will be held today at 2:00pm in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.

Johnson

Celebration of life services for Lela Johnson will be held today at 11:00am at Shiloh A.M.E. Church in Galveston, TX under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.

Nickerson

Funeral services for Linda Nickerson will be held today at 10:00am at Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque, TX. Graveside services will follow at Galveston Memorial Cemetery.

Pitts

Celebration Mass for Mary Pitts will be held today at 10:00am at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Church in Texas City under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.

Rabb

Celebration of life services for Judith Rabb will be held today at 11:00am in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.

Sanders

Funeral services for David Sanders will be held today at 10:00am at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church in Hitchcock, TX.

Smith

Services for Frieda Smith will be held today at 10:00am at Westward St. Church of Christ in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home.

Whitmire

Funeral services for Freddie Whitmire will be held today at 10:00am in the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors in Texas City, TX.

Winn

Funeral service for Sidney Winn Sr., will be held today at 11:00am at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City, TX under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forest Park East in Webster, TX.

