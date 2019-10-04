Franklin
Celebration of life services for Loretta Franklin will be held today at 2:00pm in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Johnson
Celebration of life services for Lela Johnson will be held today at 11:00am at Shiloh A.M.E. Church in Galveston, TX under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
Nickerson
Funeral services for Linda Nickerson will be held today at 10:00am at Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque, TX. Graveside services will follow at Galveston Memorial Cemetery.
Pitts
Celebration Mass for Mary Pitts will be held today at 10:00am at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Church in Texas City under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
Rabb
Celebration of life services for Judith Rabb will be held today at 11:00am in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Sanders
Funeral services for David Sanders will be held today at 10:00am at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church in Hitchcock, TX.
Smith
Services for Frieda Smith will be held today at 10:00am at Westward St. Church of Christ in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home.
Whitmire
Funeral services for Freddie Whitmire will be held today at 10:00am in the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors in Texas City, TX.
Winn
Funeral service for Sidney Winn Sr., will be held today at 11:00am at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City, TX under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forest Park East in Webster, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.