Barbara Fulwiler McAlister was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 26, 2019. Barbara was born in Abilene, Texas on June 3, 1930 to Lorraine and Jack Fulwiler.
She began dating the love of her life, Don C. McAlister, while in high school; they were married September 9, 1949. Don and Barbara moved from Abilene to Dallas, Texas in 1969 where she was an active community volunteer for Northwood Woman’s Club, Northwood Hills Homeowners Association, Richardson ISD PTA, the Greater Dallas Council of Churches, and Northway Christian Church.
Barbara was passionate about gardening and her home. As a mother, she was an avid and proud supporter of her daughters’ activities which continued with her grandchildren. Above all, she and Don exemplified the meaning of unconditional family love and support. She will be remembered as a gracious lady with a warm and beautiful smile.
Barbara was preceded in death by her much beloved husband of 68 years, Don; her brother, Jack Henry Fulwiler; and her parents.
She is survived by her daughter, Paula Roberts and husband Phil Roberts of Texas City; daughter, Vicki Skaggs and husband John Skaggs of McAllen; adored grandchildren, granddaughter Amy Skaggs; grandson Taylor Roberts and wife Megan; and grandsons David Skaggs, Austin Roberts, and William Roberts. She also leaves behind dear friends who were like family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be given to Northway Christian Church; 7202 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas, TX 75225, or La Vita Bella; P.O. Box 891168, Houston, TX 77289-1168. The family wishes to thank the La Vita Bella Personal Care family for their overwhelming love, support, and care of Barbara over the past year.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John’s United Methodist Church, Texas City, to be followed at 11:00 a.m. by a memorial service celebrating Barbara’s life.
