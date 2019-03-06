Bobylynn S. Click, 88, of Santa Fe, TX, passed away on Saturday February 9, 2019. She was born October 30, 1930 in Galveston TX. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence & Lorane Scarcella.
She was survived by her two sons, Jack Click & wife Donna of Orange TX and Larry Click of Santa Fe, TX; two grandchildren Melissa Leger and Mike Click and wife Reese; four great grandchildren Tripp & Jairyn Leger and Michaela & Reagan Click.
Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m., March 31st at The United Methodist Church, Hitchcock, TX.
She was a much-loved Mother, Grandmother & Great-grandmother. She especially loved her cats. In lieu of flowers please send honorary memorials to the local Humane Society.
