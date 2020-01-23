Catherine "Cathy" Lindley Yow, 67, of Galveston, TX, passed away on January 15th, 2020. She was born in Houston, TX on May 1st, 1952 to Drs. Ellard Melton Yow and Martha Dukes Yow, both predeceased.
Cathy shared a lifelong bond with Galveston. There she was able to hone her skills at finding sharks teeth, pulling sea creatures out of the tidal zone with seine nets, hauling sea water to replenish multiple salt water aquariums, and rescuing anemones. In her later years, she was a full-time resident beachcomber, and proud member of the Sea Bean Symposium, where she was able to share her love of the ocean, beach combing, and the importance of keeping plastics out of the oceans.
Cathy was also a lifelong learner. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Houston with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Psychology. She also taught herself how to make dollhouse furniture, lace, wooden bowls, glass beads, soap, paper, and her own clothes. She also published a book, From Nature: 45 Great Projects Using Sticks & Stones, Seeds & Bones, in which she shared her love using natural materials to craft beautiful jewelry.
Cathy is survived by her two brothers, Ellard, Jr., and John; her daughter, Megan O'Neill, son-in-law Ryan O'Neill, grandson William O'Neill, sisters-in-law Linda Goehrs and Joan Yow, and nieces Kate Yow, Catherine Yow, and Elizabeth Yow. She also leaves behind a community of friends who loved and admired her for her humor, wit, free-spirit, and unique collection of talents.
A celebration of her life will take place at Central Christian Church in Galveston, Texas on Saturday, January 25th at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to any of the following organizations: Ocean Conservancy, Galveston Bay Foundation, and Galveston Island State Park.
