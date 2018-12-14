Genaro Anguiano Araujo, Sr.
GALVESTON—Genaro Anguiano Araujo, Sr., 65, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at UTMB Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
John Earl Nash
DICKINSON—John Earl Nash, 75, of Dickinson, passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018, in Houston, TX. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Michael John Pedraza
TEXAS CITY—Michael John Pedraza, age 69, of Texas City passed away on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
