10/10/2000 - 05/24/2020
Perry Lee Preston, 19, passed away May 24, 2020. He was born Oct. 10, 2000, in Texas City, TX.
Preston leaves behind his mother, Melonece Carter, father, Herman Lee Preston, five sisters, three brothers, extended family and friends.
A funeral service for Preston will be at 11am Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 302 N. Oak St., in Texas City, with a visitation beginning at 10am. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
