Services for Phyllis Stelly will be held at 5:00pm, Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Kat’s Place in La Marque, Texas.

Services for Thomas “Lil Tommy” Ramsey will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, October 16, 2021 at First Love Church, 2420 36th St. North, Texas City, TX.

Services for Thomas “Big Tom” Ramsey will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, October 16, 2021 at First Love Church, 2420 36th Street North, Texas City, TX.

Services for Wayne Johnson II will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, La Marque, TX.

Services for Anthony Shinette, Sr. will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, October 16, 2021 at All’s People Funeral Home in Rosharon, TX on Hwy 6.

