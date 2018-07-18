Evan Lawrence Thomas
(“Bud” to family)
1987 – 2018
Evan left this world July 15, 2018. He lived his life to the fullest, and often by his own rules. He was an old soul, a philosopher, a jokester and a SUPER friend.
The last three years of his life he spent reconnecting with his daughter, Layla (his pride and joy), starting his own company in Florida, and making hundreds of new friends. Evan had a heart of gold.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Harry Thomas; his nephew, Brenden Earls; and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Thomas of Alvin; Sonya Weaver of Santa Fe, and Larry Tarpley of Brownfield; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Evan is survived by: his mother, Madie Tarpley Thomas and her husband Duke Haney; sisters: Leslie Thompson and husband Andy of Austin, Amy Thomas Earls of Katy, and Shanna Haney of Cabot, Arkansas; brothers: Aaron Thomas of Austin, Dustin Haney of Santa Fe, Josh and Jason Haney of Bastrop; step grandparents, George and Shirley Haney of Santa Fe; aunts and uncles: Linda and Glen Sholl, Steve Tarpley of Naples, Florida, Ruth Thomas of Alvin, Patsey and Lester Froberg, and Paul and Vickie Thomas of Alvin; seven nieces and nephews, numerous cousins and countless friends.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 19, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Oak Park Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 20, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Oak Park Chapel with Rex Ballard, Sr. officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the Thomas Family at www.frobergfuneralhomeatoakpark.com.
