HITCHCOCK—
Our beloved mother, Mary Evelyn (King) Freeman passed peacefully on March 28th at the age of 94 after a very long fulfilling life.
Mary was born November 11, 1925 in DeKalb, Texas to Robert E. and Mary (Zona) King. She was raised in Galveston, graduated from Ball High School and later attended University of Houston.
Mary soon met husband of 48 years, Galveston resident Robert George Freeman. They married in 1947 and soon settled in Hitchcock. Their family began by first welcoming daughter, Rebecca Ann and soon after son, Charles Robert.
Both Bob and Mary enjoyed volunteer work as active members of the local Lions and Lioness Club. Working with blind children in the area ignited Mary’s passion to teach. She started her lengthy teaching career at St. Patrick’s Elementary in Galveston ending at True Cross School in Dickinson at the age of 79.
After her retirement, Mary worked several years at the family business Lily’s By the Bay RV Resort where she enjoyed meeting new people and visiting with old friends and neighbors.
Mary was a longtime member of Our Lady of Lourdes and True Cross Church. Her final years were spent as a member of United Methodist Church in Hitchcock.
She is survived by daughter, Rebecca Freeman; son, Charles Freeman; granddaughter, Lily Belle; beloved dog Hailey.
The family would like to thank the devoted A-Med nurses and aides for their compassionate care as well as friends and neighbors who provided support and loving prayers.
There will be a private burial with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. Please check our website at www.HayesFuneralHome.com for further details.
