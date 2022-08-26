Jerome Anselmo, Sr.

SANTA FE — Mr. Jerome Anselmo, Sr. passed from this life Wednesday evening, August 24, 2022, in Santa Fe.

Born September 20, 1934 in Galveston, Mr. Anselmo was a resident of Santa Fe for most of his life and he proudly served his country in the United States Army. Jerome was very active in the community and church and was always willing to help others. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Belevolent Committee and Knights of Columbus Council #10393. He was manager of Slone Lumber Company for 10 years, maintenance worker for Rice ISD and owned Anselmo's Gulf Station for 10 years. Jerome enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood working and gardening.

