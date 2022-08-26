SANTA FE — Mr. Jerome Anselmo, Sr. passed from this life Wednesday evening, August 24, 2022, in Santa Fe.
Born September 20, 1934 in Galveston, Mr. Anselmo was a resident of Santa Fe for most of his life and he proudly served his country in the United States Army. Jerome was very active in the community and church and was always willing to help others. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Belevolent Committee and Knights of Columbus Council #10393. He was manager of Slone Lumber Company for 10 years, maintenance worker for Rice ISD and owned Anselmo's Gulf Station for 10 years. Jerome enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood working and gardening.
Jerome Anselmo was a wonderful father and a great example to helping others with their problems. He was a great friend and helper to all who needed him for anything, great or small. He was a compassionate friend and a wonderful example to all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael Angelo and Josephine (Calo) Anselmo; son, Jerome Anselmo, Jr.; sisters, Camilla Anselmo and Christine Martin; brother, Joseph Anselmo.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 63 years, Joanie Anselmo; daughter, Debra Lynn and husband, Donald Phillips, Jr. of Santa Fe; brother, Roy and wife, Jackie Anselmo of Floresville; sister, Mayme Griffin of Pearland; grandchildren, Nicole Roy, Jennifer Kleimann, Hallie Phillips; great-grandchildren, Lane Kleimann, Emma Kleimann, Kara Kleimann, Sadie Lynn Roy; numerous nieces and nephews.
Casketbearers will be Case Anselmo, David Anselmo, Robert Bear, Timothy Johnson, John Martin and Patrick McAsalan.
Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. recited by the Knights of Columbus Council, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. with Father David Harris, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Special thanks to the Essential Hospice team, who helped the family in their time of need.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Jerome's name to the Knights of Columbus Council #10393, 11100 Highway 6, Santa Fe, Texas 77510. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
