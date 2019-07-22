Betty Jo Bennett, 62 of Moreno Valley, CA peacefully passed away on July 17, 2019. Betty Jo was formerly of Hitchcock, Texas where she attended Hitchcock High School and played first chair clarinet for the Hitchcock Bulldogs Marching Band.
One of her true passion was writing, she was a published author and at the time of her death had several finished pieces.
Proceeding her in death is her husband, Thomas L. Bennett; her parents, Purvis and Haroldean Tolliver and her sister, Patricia Ann Graves.
Touched by her love forever are her children: Twyla (Toby) Ferguson, Orry (Twana) Bennett and Lauren (Ronnie) Bennett and grandchildren, Jhaia Headley, Oriana & Toriana Bennett, Rylie Mitchell a host of siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and friends.
Services will be held on Wednesday, July 24th, 2019 at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA. Condolences can be sent care of Mrs. Twyla Ferguson PO Box 1155 Guasti, CA 91743
