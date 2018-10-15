Margaret Ann Higginbotham

TEXAS CITY—Margaret Ann Higginbotham, 79, of Texas City passed away Sunday, October 14, 2018 at her residence. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.

Jamie Gene Whitehead

TEXAS CITY—Jamie Gene Whitehead passed away on October 11, 2019 in Texas City, Texas. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.

