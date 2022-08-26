Ronald August Ronnie Schaper

BRENHAM, TX — Ronald "Ronny" August Schaper was born in Galveston, Texas to Robert F. Schaper and Lillian Elsie Bunte Schaper on November 19, 1947. Ronny was baptized as a child and later confirmed at First Lutheran Church of Galveston. Ronny grew up helping at the Schaper Dairy, which had been in the Schaper Family since 1886, and grazing cattle on the Island's west end. Ronny spent his weekends traveling the Rodeo circuit having great success riding bulls. Ronny married the love of his life Cynthia "Cindy" Leigh Hogan on July 1st , 1970. In 1979, Ronny and Cindy and their oldest 3 children, Kaysee, Amanda, and Jake moved to Brenham where Tanna was later born. They moved the dairy cows and dairy, the oldest in the state of Texas, to Brenham where they continued for many years. Ronny, with his distinct voice and personality, made everybody want to be in his presence. He was truly the life of the party everywhere he went. His love of the Houston Astros and Texas A&M Football kept him busy, watching every game with his love, Cindy, by his side. They enjoyed their evenings together every day by either taking a ride around the New Wehdem country roads or just simply relaxing on the front porch appreciating their time together while overlooking their ranch. Ronny has been enjoyed by so many loved ones who were lucky enough to spend time with him. Ronny spent his last hours on Earth with his family by his side. Though Ronny is no longer here with us on Earth, he will always be in the hearts and minds of his loved ones. Rest in peace Ronny. Your family loves you.
Ronny was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lillian Schaper, his father and mother-in-law, Patrick & Geraldine Hogan, brother Robert "Bobby" Schaper, sister-in-law Johnnye Sue Schaper, and nephew Patrick Ryan Dye.
He is survived by his wife Cynthia Schaper, daughters' and son-in-laws, Kaysee & Michael Schulte, Amanda & Russell Kohring, Tanna & Patrick Mabry, and son and daughter-in-law, Ronald "Jake" & Nicole Schaper, sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Patrick Dye, brother-in-law, Patrick "Bubba" Hogan, sister and brother-in-law, John & Kathy Doherty, grandchildren, Mckenna Schulte and special friend David Raskosky, Keaton Schulte, Brette Kohring and special friend Jordan Smith, Blake Kohring, Barrett Kohring, Aislin Schaper, Jake Schaper, Hudson Schaper, Collin Schaper, Tye Mabry, Garrett Mabry, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Michael Schulte, Russell Kohring, Jake Schaper, Patrick Mabry, Keaton Schulte, Barrett Kohring, Jake Schaper, Tye Mabry, Garrett Mabry, and David Raskosky. Honorary pallbearers will be Collin Schaper, Hudson Schaper, Patrick "Bubba" Hogan, Jack Fisher, Dwayne Fritz, Gary Eastveld, Patrick Dye, Cale Schaper, Robert Armstrong, John Doherty, and Terry Druschke.
Visitation will be held at Memorial Oaks Chapel, Friday, August 26, 2022, from 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M., with family present from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Funeral will be held at St. James Lutheran Church in New Wehdem on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 A.M.
If you would like to make a donation in memory of Ronny, memorials may be given to the St. James New Wehdem general fund, or a charity which is important to you.
