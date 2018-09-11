Roosevelt Richard Sr., 68, passed away on on September 6, 2018 at Mainland Medical Center. He was the husband of Betty Jean Richard. They shared 48 years of marriage together.
Roosevelt was born in LeCompte, Louisiana to Otis Richard and Caldonia Fields. He was a business owner and gave to the community. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in West Texas City, TX. He enjoyed watching westerns, cooking, family, friends, and repairing cars. He had a big heart and opened his doors to anyone.
He will be remembered for his great smile, joke, little sayings, his laughs, sense of humor, his listening ear, advice, and great conversations. He was a strong, wise man all the way until the end.
He is survived by his wife Betty Richard, his children Sharita (Eugene Savoy), Phelina Bledsoe (Ellis Austin), Danielle Richard (Daryl Horton), Stephanie (Vistor Woods Sr.), Shametria Richard (Tootie), Shenika Preston, Roosevelt Jr. (Angela Richard), Roshawn Richard, 25 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death in death by his father Otis Richard, his mother Calidonia Fields, Saul Richard, Aunt Nuni, and his sister Linda Joy Richard.
The Memorial Service will be held on September 14, 2018 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. following the Memorial Service will follow at 2 p.m.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be sent to Carnes Funeral Home.
