Taylor
LEAGUE CITY — Stephen Ballard Taylor, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City. 409-986-9900
Franklin
TEXAS CITY, EXAS — Mary Francis Franklin, age 71, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Wynn Funeral Home. 4096211677
Scofelia
GALVESTON — Ann Scofelia, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Malloy & Son Funeral Home www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com. 409.763.2475
