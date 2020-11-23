GALVESTON — Paul Espinoza, 69, of Galveston, Texas, passed on November 16, 2020. Paul was born on August 02, 1951.
At his request, no service will be held.
Paul Espinoza was born August 2, 1951, in Galveston Texas, to Benito and Gabriela Espinoza. He was a very hard worker he worked for the International Longshoremen’s Association for 53 years, he was a very dedicated worker and father. Paul enjoyed many things in life such as, spending time with his children and grandchildren, reading books about history, watching old movies, cooking, and spending time in his beloved hometown Galveston. He is preceded in death by his parents Benito P. Espinoza and Gabriela Espinoza, his sister Lucy Rodriguez, and his brother Joe Richard Espinoza. Paul is survived by his daughters Janelle Espinoza Grubbs and Melissa Lynn Peck. He is also survived by his son in law Robby Lee Grubbs and his six grandchildren Zachary Paul Grubbs, Hayden Jacob Grubbs, Madilyn Nicholle Grubbs, Maximus Anthony Peck, Alexandria Nicole Peck, and Luke Samuel Hasset. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
