Mary E. Roque

GALVESTON — Mary Roque, 87, of Galveston, Texas, went to be with the Lord on March 24, 2021.
Mary was born November 8, 1933 in Galveston, Texas, where she made her home for 87 years.
She retired from Weingarten's with over 22 years of servicing the community with her smile and kindness. She then began Nana's daycare where she lovingly took care of children from 1982 to 2003. She also spent her days attending and volunteering in the Holy Family Parish.
Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, Benjamin "Benny" M. Hernandez; the father of her children; her second husband, Guillermo "Willie" Roque; and her two siblings, Mary Louise Perez and Benny Martinez.
She is survived by her children, Benjamin "Benny" Hernandez (Clara), Carmen Hix (Daniel), Anna Marie "Anna" Diaz De Leon (David), Mary "Chongie" Hix (David), Gabriel "Gabe" Hernandez (Jessica), 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and her two remaining siblings, Manuel Martinez and Juanita Henry.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., with a Rosary to begin at 6:30 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Galveston, Texas. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ernest Olvera, Gabriel "Bo" Hernandez Jr., Daniel "Bojo" Hix Jr., Fabian Hernandez, Benny Martinez Jr, and Xavier Ayala.
We are sincerely grateful to the medical staff, friends and family who have given us support and prayers.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County, 1204 45th Street, Galveston, Texas 77550.
